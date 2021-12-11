Grants are boost to tourism industry but 'consistency in the messaging for visitors' is needed

During a virtual event for industry members this week, attended by numerous Cork businesses, Fáilte Ireland CEO Paul Kelly said that the sector can look ahead to next year with “cautious optimism”.
“We are seeing encouraging markers such as the increase in seat capacity and an uplift in repeat bookings from springtime as positive signals for the second half of 2022,” he said.
Mr Cronin echoed the comments, calling the outlook for 2022 “positive” for Cork’s tourism companies - as long as they can make it through the first part of the year.
“It’s looking hopeful for next year. It’ll start a little bit later than we’d like but it will recover,” he said.
"When Ireland is open it will need to be all about providing confidence in how to get here in terms of testing and tracing and informing visitors what they can do in case they get sick.
“If all those uncertainties can be made clearer and communicated better I think we will have a good season from May to September. But first, we need to get May.”