Cork man who yelled at woman over parking incident had multiple previous convictions for threatening behaviour

A man who jumped out of a car in Blarney after a minor parking incident and shouted in a threatening manner at the woman driving another car has been ordered to do 200 hours of community service to avoid going to jail for Christmas.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said that at 3.30pm on the afternoon of July 10 2020, Gerard Sweeney of Ardirra, Ballyvolane, Cork, engaged in threatening comments to a woman parking her car in the Blarney area.

Sgt. Lyons said the defendant opened the door of the car in which he was a passenger and it banged against the car that had just parked.

“When she brought this to his attention he dismissed it and laughed,” Sgt. Lyons said.

The other motorist then shut the door of her own car.

This prompted Sweeney, who is in his mid-twenties, to say, “Don’t bang your door at me you stupid c**t.” And he continued in an aggressive manner.

Judge Olann Kelleher was told that Sweeney had four previous convictions for engaging in threatening behaviour.

Frank Buttimer solicitor said he was not sure of the rights or wrongs of the motoring aspect of the incident.

Judge Kelleher interjected, “It doesn’t matter who banged the door – you cannot behave like that in public and the frighten the life out of this woman.”

Mr Buttimer said on behalf of Sweeney, “He is sorry for what happened. He lost control.”

Judge Kelleher referred to the fact that the accused man had four convictions for threatening behaviour before this incident in July last year.

The judge turned to the accused and asked, “Are you stalking around the town frightening people?”

Sweeney replied, “No I am not, your honour.”

Judge Kelleher then asked, “Do you want to do community service in lieu of jail?” Sweeney said he would do community service.

The judge said he could do 200 hours of work instead of serving three months in prison.