Festive cheer in Cork as young hospital patients receive gifts

THERE were emotional scenes in Cork city hospitals yesterday as Kinsale Lions Club brought some festive cheer delivering Christmas presents to young patients.

Following its successful first Christmas toy appeal last year, the Lions Club decided to run the initiative again this Christmas and had asked the public to donate any suitable toys for children, and new clothes and pyjamas or cosmetics and toiletries for those of an older age if they could.

Pictured at CUH, Santa and some of the presents he brought with Marie Watson, CNM and childrens ward nursing staff Niamh Wickham, Una Martin and Diarmaid Nolan.

Once again, this year, the precious cargo was delivered by Garda escort with VIPs including Santa Claus and two lion mascots from the club in tow.

“We started off our convoy at 10.20 this morning from Bishopstown Garda Station and headed to CUH as our first port of call,” Alice de la Cour, from Kinsale Lions Club, told The Echo.

“We delivered toys there and Amanda Neri sang some lovely Christmas songs.”

From there, the convoy headed to Mercy University Hospital and South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital where toys were also delivered to patients.

The CEOs of each of the three hospitals were also presented with Christmas wreaths.

Ms de la Cour said delivering the toys was an emotional experience.

“It was heart-warming and it was sad,” she said.

“We met one or two children there going through the mill and you’d want to be made of steel not to shed a tear.”

Two-year-old Bowie Power from Youghal meets one of the Kinsale Lions with mum Catherine and Marie Watson, CNM Children’s Ward CUH.

She said the toy appeal was very well supported and she thanked the public for its generosity.

“This year, The Late Late Toy Show donated the Lego model of the Titanic and they donated their Lego portrait of Paul McCartney, and they donated the typewriter that Ryan Tubridy used on the show, and they are all going to be on display at CUH,” she added.

Separately, Ms de la Cour made a trip to Edel House, a shelter for homeless women and children, and delivered presents there.

She vowed that the Lions Club toy appeal will be back “bigger and better” next year.