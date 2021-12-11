Man caught in Cork with tablets, a baton, and a City Council rubber stamp 

GARDAÍ caught a man with a bag of Alprazolam tablets, a retractable baton, and a rubber stamp belonging to Cork City Council.

Garda Ian King testified that a man was arrested and searched and found to have a retractable baton and there were visible signs of drug use in the area.

“There were two bags of tablets and other drug paraphernalia.

"He was arrested and detained,” Garda King said.

A warrant was then obtained to search the home of Ian Martin at 56 Green Street, Cork, and a number of other tablets were found.

The total number of tablets amounted to 116 and seven grammes of white powder.

The total amount of Alprazolam had a value of €188.

No justifiable excuse was offered for why he had the tablets in his possession.

Ian Martin admitted having the Alprazolam for his own use, having the weapon, and also being in possession of stolen property — namely a Cork City Council office stamp.

Eddie Burke, defence solicitor, said Ian Martin came from Bandon Road originally and that, although his parents were supportive and good to him, he got himself into drug addiction and associated difficulties.

He was jailed in 2014, but since his release more than a year later he did not come to the adverse attention of gardaí.

Mr Burke said that this seizure of tablets from him occurred at a time when he was self-medicating.

Judge Marian O’Leary said: “I am going to look for a pre-sanction report to get him some help.”

The judge adjourned sentencing until February 23, 2022, for that purpose.

Judge O’Leary said she would also require a report from gardaí in relation to his ongoing behaviour.