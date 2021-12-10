Fri, 10 Dec, 2021 - 12:56

Cork people urged to opt for public transport this Christmas 

Bus Éireann services in Cork city are currently operating at 100% capacity
Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Colm Kelleher; Santa Claus; Mary Cronin, Bus Driver, Bus Eireann; Stephen Hackett, Iarnród Éireann; Aled Williams, Bus Eireann; Frank Fitzgerald, Cork City Council, and Sgt Mick O’Connell, An Garda Síochána, pictured at Kent Station, Cork, for the launch of the "Be Safer, Greener and Calmer - Use Public Transport this Christmas". Picture: Michael O'Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

Amy Nolan

CORK City Council, in association with Bus Éireann, Iarnród Éireann and An Garda Síochana, is encouraging members of the public to leave their cars at home and make use of public transport this Christmas season.

Bus Éireann services in Cork city are currently operating at 100% capacity, with touchpoint cleaning during the day and deep cleaning of the buses each night. 

There are currently 25 routes operated by Bus Éireann on the Cork city bus service, including Ireland's first 24-hour city service on the 220 between Ballincollig and Carrigaline. 

Customers are advised that they should continue to wear face coverings within bus stations and onboard throughout their entire journey.

Sgt Mick O’Connell, An Garda Siochána; Frank Fitzgerald, Cork City Council; Stephen Hackett, Iarnród Éireann; Aled Williams, Bus Eireann; Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Colm Kelleher, pictured in the queue with Santa Claus at Kent Station, Cork, for the launch of the "Be Safer, Greener and Calmer - Use Public Transport this Christmas" campaign, which promotes that using buses and trains over the festive period is a safe, stress-free and comfortable way of traveling around Cork city. Picture: Michael O'Sullivan /OSM PHOTO
For the month of December, there is also extended opening hours and free parking at the Black Ash Park & Ride site, full details of which are available on Cork City Council's website. 

Iarnród Éireann has also advised customers to avail of public transport services, including rail services, in the run-up to Christmas, with connections to Cobh, Midleton and Mallow from the city for those travelling for work, leisure and retail reasons. 

Iarnród Éireann said there are a range of measures in place to ensure a safe travelling environment during Covid-19, including mandatory face coverings, enhanced cleaning onboard and in stations, cashless payment options with Leapcard on the Cobh and Mallow lines, and online booking or ticket vending machine purchases and hand sanitisers available at all stations for customers.

<p>It comes as data from the Central Statistics Office showed the annual rate of inflation rose to 5.3% in November, its highest in 20 years.</p>

