Fri, 10 Dec, 2021 - 12:12

Top comedian announces Cork gig next summer

The ‘Mock the Week’ host will be playing at Live At The Marquee on June 23 next year.
The ‘Mock the Week’ host will be playing at Live At The Marquee on June 23 next year. Pic; Larry Cummins

Roisin Burke

Internationally successful Irish comedian Dara O’Briain has announced a gig in Cork next June.

Dara has made a name for himself as one of the most recognisable faces on Irish and British TV, as host of ‘Stargazing Live’, ‘Robot Wars’, Dave’s ‘Go8Bit’ and Comedy Central’s re-boot of the classic quiz show ‘Blockbusters’ as well as ‘Mock The Week’.

In his new show 'So…Where Were We?’ Dara promises to hardly mention the last year and a half, because, “Jesus, who wants to hear about that”, but will instead fire out the usual mix of stories, one-liners, audience messing, and “tripping over his words because he is talking too quickly, because he's so giddy to be back in front of a crowd.”
It has recently been announced that Dara will host Channel 4’s newest daytime quiz, ‘One & Six Zeros’, where contestants will compete to win a grand prize of £1,000,000.

Dara has previously released five classic stand-up DVDs with Universal Pictures (UK); ‘Crowd Tickler’ (2015), 'Craic Dealer' (2012), ‘This Is The Show’ (2010), ‘Dara Ó Briain Talks Funny Live In London’ (2008) and ‘Dara Ó Briain Live at the Theatre Royal’ (2006) – and 2018’s Voice of Reason filmed exclusively for the BBC.

Dara has also put pen to paper with the release of three best-selling non-fiction children’s books all released by Scholastic UK: Beyond The Sky: You and the Universe’ (2017), ‘Secret Science: The Amazing World Beyond Your Eyes’ (2018), and most recently in October 2020, ‘Is There Anybody Out There?’ 

Tickets for the June 23 comedy show are going on sale Monday December 13 at 10am through ticketmaster.ie

Further details can be found on www.daraobriain.com.

