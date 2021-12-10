Government and HSE ‘failing’ Cork children as 2,500 wait for occupational therapy

In the North Lee area alone, there were a total of 122 children aged up to four years and 11 months waiting for the service, and a further 731 children aged between five years and 17 years and 11 months waiting.
The figures were released to Cork North Central TD Thomas Gould through a parliamentary question and show that 853 children are awaiting occupational therapy — more than 200 of which have been waiting over two years.
Mr Gould described the situation as “a crisis”.
“Further figures released showed that there are three funded occupational therapists roles in the North Lee area with 1.5 on maternity leave since June 2020 and the HSE aiming to recruit another 0.5.
“How is one person supposed to see 853 children,” Mr Gould asked.
“Even if all three roles were filled, it would mean each occupational therapist would be expected to see 284 children.