Garda investigations ongoing following two separate incidents on Cork roads this morning

Garda investigations are ongoing following two separate incidents on Cork roads this morning.

At approximately 9:15am this morning Gardaí attended the scene of a road traffic incident on the M8 where a HGV lost its tyre.

It is understood that the incident occurred somewhere between Junction 12 (Mitchelstown) and Junction 11 (Cahir) and that the road has been cleared.

A Garda spokesperson told The Echo that no injuries have been reported and that investigations are ongoing.

Elsewhere in Cork this morning Gardaí and Emergency Services attended the scene of a road traffic collision between a car and a cyclist on the Mallow Road, shortly after 7am.

A Garda spokesperson said no injuries have been reported at this time and that investigations are ongoing.