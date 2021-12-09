Thu, 09 Dec, 2021 - 10:21

Garda investigations ongoing following two separate incidents on Cork roads this morning

One incident occurred on the M8 where a HGV lost its tyre. 
Garda investigations ongoing following two separate incidents on Cork roads this morning

Garda investigations are ongoing following two separate collisions in Cork this morning. 

Amy Nolan

Garda investigations are ongoing following two separate incidents on Cork roads this morning. 

At approximately 9:15am this morning Gardaí attended the scene of a road traffic incident on the M8 where a HGV lost its tyre. 

It is understood that the incident occurred somewhere between Junction 12 (Mitchelstown) and Junction 11 (Cahir) and that the road has been cleared. 

A Garda spokesperson told The Echo that no injuries have been reported and that investigations are ongoing.

Elsewhere in Cork this morning Gardaí and Emergency Services attended the scene of a road traffic collision between a car and a cyclist on the Mallow Road, shortly after 7am.

A Garda spokesperson said no injuries have been reported at this time and that investigations are ongoing.

Read More

Major clean up operations underway in Cork following Storm Barra

More in this section

Cork doctor: 'If you want to protect yourself and loved ones at Christmas, get the booster' Cork doctor: 'If you want to protect yourself and loved ones at Christmas, get the booster'
Covid-19 media briefing Over 4,150 Covid cases confirmed as people urged to get booster shot before Christmas
People presenting with suicidal ideation at Cork Hospital ‘are accessing care earlier’ People presenting with suicidal ideation at Cork Hospital ‘are accessing care earlier’
cork roadscork garda
<p>139 outbreaks were reported nationally last week with 12 of these in the HSE South region. </p>

Covid-19: 12 outbreaks reported in Cork and Kerry last week

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more