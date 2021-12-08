Four-month jail sentence for having a slash hook in Cork city

A FOUR-MONTH jail term was imposed on a man seen carrying a slash hook when he got out of a car in Cork City last May.

The case against Jim McDonagh had been put back to see if he was pleading guilty — in which case it could be heard at district court level.

Defence solicitor Vicky Buckley said the accused was pleading guilty to the offence.

She also said McDonagh had co-operated fully with the Garda investigation and had abided by all bail conditions pending the hearing of the case.

Ms Buckley said that the accused did not have possession of the item when he was apprehended by gardaí.

However, he was pleading guilty to the offence nonetheless, the defence solicitor continued.

After previously hearing an outline of the alleged facts, Judge Olann Kelleher agreed to accept jurisdiction to deal with the case.

The Director of Public Prosecutions said it could be heard at the district court on a plea of guilty.

Sergeant John Kelleher said previously, “The defendant was allegedly seen on Oliver Plunkett Street.

“He was seen exiting a vehicle and was allegedly found in possession of a slash hook.”

McDonagh, aged 23, of Nashe’s Boreen, Cork, pleaded guilty to the charge of being in possession of a weapon.

When the case first came before the court, Ms Buckley said the accused did not attempt to flee the scene and was not caught with any weapon.

The solicitor indicated that the prison sentence would be appealed.