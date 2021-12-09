Vaccine for kids will reduce close contacts and protect vulnerable children, says Cork GP

Yesterday, NIAC recommended to Government that jabs should be offered to around 480,000 primary school children.
The State’s vaccine advisory body signed off on their use, with the rollout expected to take place from next month. The dose for this age group will be lower than those given to adults.
Former Lord Mayor and Blackpool-based GP Dr John Sheehan welcomed the development.
“The evidence for vaccinations generally in the population has been very strong, particularly for booster vaccinations,” he said.
“And as we’ve seen recently with the number of new cases coming up in school children, they’re the significant group that has been left at risk.”
Dr Sheehan added that rollout would be particularly important for reducing close contacts.
“Vaccinations for other conditions such as polio, whooping cough, and meningitis have been really beneficial for young people and I think this is a further step in terms of protecting vulnerable children,” he said.
It was announced today that NIAC have recommended that 5-11 year olds are to receive the Covid-19 vaccine @alankellylabour has urged the Government to roll out a comprehensive information campaign to combat misinformation— The Labour Party (@labour) December 8, 2021
