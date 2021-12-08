Bail release appeal fails for motorist who allegedly ‘drove against’ traffic in Jack Lynch tunnel

A MOTORIST has failed in his appeal to the High Court to be released on bail in a case where it is alleged that he failed to stop for gardaí and drove against one-way traffic in the Jack Lynch tunnel.

Tony Caulfield, aged 28, is accused of 21 counts of dangerous driving and one count of endangerment where he allegedly created a substantial risk of death or serious injury to other road-users.

Mr Caulfield, of 221 Cathedral Road, Cork, appeared at Cork District Court by video link from prison on the charges.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis asked for the case to be adjourned to allow time for preparation and service of a book of evidence. Judge Olann Kelleher remanded the accused in custody until December 20 for that purpose.

Garda Eoghan O’Callaghan said that when he first charged Caulfield, the defendant had no reply to the 23 counts: 21 dangerous driving charges; one of endangerment; and one of allegedly driving without insurance.

Defence solicitor Frank Buttimer said in the original bail application that the alleged offences dated from February 25 and that the accused had been available to gardaí to be arrested and charged before now. Mr Buttimer confirmed that Caulfield’s High Court application for bail was unsuccessful.

Garda O’Callaghan said one of the grounds for the objection to bail was the seriousness of the alleged offences on February 25.

It was alleged that gardaí in Ballincollig signalled for a Toyota Avensis to stop in the area after midnight on that night/early morning but that it took off at speed. It was alleged there were numerous incidents of dangerous driving as the car was driven dangerously and without lights and travelled to the Dunkettle roundabout where maintenance works at the tunnel had the westbound bore of the tunnel closed for several hours. Garda O’Callaghan alleged the Avensis was driven the wrong way down the eastbound bore and continued on the South Link until the exit for Curraheen when officers lost sight of the car.

Sergeant Pat Lyons indicated to Judge Olann Kelleher that the DPP had directed that the case should proceed by indictment at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.