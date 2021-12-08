Motorists urged to exercise caution with spot flooding and fallen trees reported across Cork

Motorists are being urged to exercise caution on the roads this morning with Cork County Council saying there are fallen trees/debris and localised spot flooding at a significant number of locations across the county.

Across Cork, the clean-up is getting underway in the aftermath of Storm Barra and yesterday's red weather warning.

Cork County Council said its crews will commence clean-up arrangements this morning and these will continue over the coming days.

People are urged to report issues in the county to 021 4276891 (9am-5pm) or Out of Hours 021 4800048.

⚠️There are a significant number of locations with fallen trees/debris & localised spot flooding across Cork County #StormBarra



✔️Our crews will commence clean up arrangements this morning & over the coming days. Report issues to 021 4276891 (9am-5pm) or Out of Hours 021 4800048 pic.twitter.com/6Drq4dZyXg — Cork County Council (@Corkcoco) December 8, 2021

Bus Éireann is advising that commuter services in Cork are operating today and Irish Rail says its services are running, but there may be some delays due to storm effects.

Yellow weather warning

A yellow wind and rain warning remains in place in Cork this morning with Met Éireann warning winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/h with gusts of 90 to 110 km/h with localised stronger winds likely.

It said heavy rain will also bring risks of surface flooding and, due to a combination of high waves, storm surge and high tide, coastal flooding is expected.

#StormBarra continues to bring very windy conditions today with further damaging gusts. 🌬️🍃



All active warnings ➡️https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/NIJF83evs3 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 8, 2021

Disruption to power and travel continues to be likely.

The warning will remain in place until 6pm.

Schools closed and power outages

Schools in Cork remain closed today for a second day as a result of Storm Barra while hundreds of properties remain without power.

ESB Networks is reporting faults across the county including in Togher, Mayfield, Kinsale, Timoleague, Dunmanway, Castletownbere, Macroom, Kanturk, Fermoy, Cloyne.

Nationally, thousands of homes, businesses and farms across the country are without power this morning. ESB Networks say crews are being deployed this morning to continue restoration works as weather warnings and conditions on the ground enable safe working.

They have reminded the public that if they come across fallen wires or damaged electricity network, to not touch or approach these as they are live and extremely dangerous. People are asked to report any damage to electricity infrastructure by calling 1800 372 999 Customers can also check @ESBNetworks on Twitter for updates.

People can see an estimated restoration time for outages at https://powercheck.esbnetworks.ie/.

Impacts to water supply

Meanwhile, a boil water notice has been put in place for more than 8,500 people served by the Newmarket Water Supply scheme due to high turbidity levels in the water source caused by Storm Barra.

The areas affected are Newmarket, Kanturk, Meelin, Kilbrin, Castlemagner, Tullylease, Lismire, Knocknagree, Kiskeam, Ballydesmond, Cullen, Boherbue, Dromtariffe and Derrinagree.

Last night, Irish Water also warned that 14 areas were without water due to power disruption and burst watermains while a further nine schemes were at risk and running on storage.

Latest updates are available on www.water.ie. Irish Water can also be reached on 1800 278 278.