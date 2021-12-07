Storm Barra: Boil Water Notice issued to more than 8,600 customers in Cork

Irish Water and Cork County Council are issuing a Boil Water Notice with immediate effect to protect the health of consumers supplied by the Newmarket Regional Public Water Supply.

The notice comes following consultation with the HSE and has been put in place as a result of high turbidity levels in the water source caused by Storm Barra.

As a result of this, Irish Water said it could not guarantee that the drinking water entering the Newmarket Regional Public Water Supply is being properly disinfected.

The areas affected by the notice issued this evening include Newmarket, Kanturk, Meelin, Kilbrin, Castlemagner, Tullylease, Lismire, Knocknagree, Kiskeam, Ballydesmond, Cullen, Boherbue, Dromtariffe and Derrinagree.

The population impacted by this notice is approximately 8,692 people.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water will receive direct communication on this Boil Water Notice.

Neil Smyth, Irish Water, has acknowledged the impact this notice will have on the community and apologised for the inconvenience to customers.

"We are working closely with Cork County Council to restore drinking water quality for all impacted customers.

"We will monitor the supply over the coming days and will seek to lift the notice in consultation with the HSE as quickly as it is safe to do so.

"Water quality issues at the plant in Newmarket Regional have been caused by the impact of Storm Barra.

"We will work over the coming days, once the storm has passed, to restore normal supply," he said.

People are advised to boil water by bringing it to a vigorous, rolling boil and allowing it to cool before covering it and storing in a refrigerator or cold place.

People are also advised that water from the hot tap is not safe to drink and domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink.

Water should be boiled for drinking, for the preparation of salads and similar foods which are not cooked prior to eating, for brushing teeth and for making ice.

Irish Water said that great care should be taken with boiled water to avoid burns and scalds as accidents can easily happen, especially with children.

Customers who wish to check if their property is on the Boil Water Notice can go to the water quality section of water.ie, enter the property’s Eircode and then click ‘more details’ to see if they are affected.

Anyone who has concerns can contact Irish Water's customer care team on 1800 278 278 or log onto the water supply and service section of www.water.ie for information.