Wed, 08 Dec, 2021 - 07:00

Izz Café appeals to Cork public to spare a thought for the people of Gaza this Christmas

Launching Trócaire’s Christmas appeal the owner of the popular Izz Café, Izzeddeen Alkarajeh, said the gifts will help to support those who are most vulnerable this Christmas.
Eman Alkarajeh from Izz Café in Cork with Trócaire’s Janet Twomey.

Amy Nolan

The owner of the popular Izz Café, Izzeddeen Alkarajeh, has appealed to the people of Cork to spare a thought for the men, women, and children of Gaza this Christmas who are living traumatic lives trapped by forces beyond their control.

Launching Trócaire’s Christmas appeal, Izzeddeen said the gifts will help to support those who are most vulnerable this Christmas.

"I am delighted to be involved in launching Trócaire's Christmas campaign for Gaza this year. 

"The work they do makes such a huge difference to my people who endure untold suffering and injustice each day. 

"Anything I can do to help raise awareness in Cork of the situation in Gaza, I will do it,” he said. 

One of this year’s Trócaire gifts is a mental health lifeline to give access to vital mental health care to women and children of Gaza who are living in constant fear.

Janet Twomey, from Trócaire’s office in Cook Street in Cork, thanked the team at Izz Café for their "inspiring support" of Trócaire's work throughout the year.

"It is for this reason we launched our Christmas campaign and our Gifts of Love in the café this week," she said.

"Christmas donations received this year will be used to provide food, clean water and sanitation, agricultural assistance, healthcare, and psychosocial supports to people living in some of the world's most marginalised communities."

The gifts can be purchased online at trocaire.org/gifts or by calling 021-4275622/corkcentre@trocaire.org

You can also visit Trócaire’s office on 9 Cook Street from Monday to Friday, 9.30am to 5.15pm and on Saturdays from 10am to 4pm.

