PICS: Bantry battered by Storm Barra 

Some 23 premises in Bantry suffered partial flooding around 6am this morning as Storm Barra made landfall just before high tide.

With gale force winds gusting over 130 kilometres per hour, the lowest part of the town around New Street experienced flooding of several inches.

Independent County Councillor Danny Collins, whose pub the Boston Bar is on William Street, said the flooding could have been a lot worse if not for the efforts of Cork County Council and the County Fire Service.

Sandbags piled up in the town of Bantry in County Cork which flooded after Storm Barra hit the UK and Ireland with disruptive winds, heavy rain and snow. Picture date: Tuesday December 7, 2021.

“Fair play to all concerned, the County Council and the fire service especially, for deploying sandbags and water pumps around the town,” he said.

“Most premises had sandbags, and there’s no doubt that things would have been a lot worse without them.”

Councillor Collins said the flooding could well have been “devastating” if not for remedial flood relief work carried out by Cork County Council.

“The council put sandbags along the quay wall, which were a great help, and the fire service had six manned pumps around the town, and they did great work.”

Councillor Collins said the town was bracing itself for further strong winds, with the worst of the storm expected around midday, and a high tide and more gale force winds this evening.

The Spanish (fishing fleet) armada sheltering from storm Barra in Bantry Bay today. pic.twitter.com/9c4AT0tD6h — Richard T. Mills (@RichardTMills) December 7, 2021

Spanish trawler, Nuevo Laredo, getting up close and personal as she rides out the storm off the yellow rocks at Ardnatrush Beg, Bantry Bay, Ireland

Shot by Charl Bester between 10:30-11:00am on Dec 7. #rtenews #_elpais #teresamannion #StormBarra pic.twitter.com/FllSYTtSix — Mary Mannion (@MaryMannion7) December 7, 2021

Flood relief scheme urgently needed

Meanwhile, Cork South West Fianna Fáil TD Christopher O’Sullivan has called for the Bantry flood relief scheme to be urgently expedited.

Deputy O’Sullivan said the tendering process is taking too long and must be resolved, as it was vital the process be expedited and a design team appointed to plan the scheme.

Commending the emergency services and fire services who were out at Bantry since 5am battling the floods and manning pumping stations, the TD said his heart went out to the properties, premises, businesses and residents affected by the flooding.

“Days like today underline the importance of a flood scheme for Bantry,” he said.

“We’re going to see this happen again and again unless the flood relief scheme is drastically sped up.”

Cork County Council said flooding had also occurred on the Back Street in Youghal.

Flood barriers remain in place in Mallow and Fermoy.

Met Éireann’s Red Wind warning remains in place until 9pm tonight and members of the public to stay at home and not make any unnecessary journeys.

A Yellow Rain warning also remains in effect, with heavy rain expected to accompany the strong winds.