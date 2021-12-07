Tue, 07 Dec, 2021 - 10:56

Storm Barra: 3,300 properties in Cork without power, further outages expected

ESB Networks has warned that repair crews may not be mobilised until the worst of the severe weather passes.   
ESB Networks has warned that repair crews may not be mobilised until the worst of the severe weather passes.Photo: Laura Hutton/RollingNews.ie

Donal O’Keeffe

Storm Barra, with gale force winds gusting over 130 kilometres per hour, has left an estimated 59,000 homes farms and businesses across the country currently without electricity.

Some 3,300 homes and premises are without electricity across Cork.

ESB Networks has said the damage is mainly attributable to fallen trees on overhead lines as a result of the high winds, and has warned that more damage and interruptions to supply can be expected.  

ESB Networks has issued a reminder to the public to never approach fallen wires as they are live and extremely dangerous.  

With a red weather warning in the southwest in effect until tonight, ESB Networks has warned that this may mean repair crews may not be mobilised until the worst of the severe weather passes.   

Homes and businesses without power can check for updates on when their fault is expected to be repaired at www.powercheck.ie, and members of the public are asked to report any damage to electricity infrastructure by calling 1800 372 999. 

In the event of a power cut, ESB Networks has urged people to take the following precautionary measures:   

  • Never approach broken lines or damaged poles, and keep children and animals away
  • Report damage to ESB Networks at 1800 372 999   
  • Turn off electric cookers, ovens, irons, etc.  
  • Leave a light switched on so you know when power returns.   
  • Take extra care if using candles, oil lamps or other naked flames  
  • Test smoke alarms with fresh batteries   
  • Ensure adequate ventilation if using gas heaters

