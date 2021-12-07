Tue, 07 Dec, 2021 - 10:28

Explainer: What are the new Covid restrictions coming into effect today?

The new restrictions will remain in place until January 9.
The measures will remain in place until January 9 and relate to a number of areas including hospitality, visits to private homes and requirements for Covid passes at gyms. Pic: Burak K/Pexels

A number of new restrictions come into effect today to help reduce the spread of Covid-19.

The measures will remain in place until January 9 and relate to a number of areas including hospitality, visits to private homes and requirements for Covid passes at gyms.

Bars and restaurants 

Measures introduced in bars and restaurants, including hotels mean there is: 

  • table service only (no counter service) 
  • 1 metre between tables maximum 6 adults per table (maximum 15 persons when including children aged 12 and younger) 
  • no multiple table bookings and no intermingling 
  • masks when not seated at table 
  • closing time remains unchanged (midnight closing time for all on-licenced premises) 

Indoor entertainment, cultural, community and sporting events 

  • maximum 50% capacity at indoor entertainment, cultural, community and sporting events which must be fully seated.
  • face masks to be worn at all times unless eating or drinking 
  • requirement for Covid pass (vaccination or recovery) for gyms and leisure centres (excluding access to swimming pools or standalone swimming pool facilities) and hotel bars and restaurants (removing exemption for residents). The Government notes that there is appropriate exemptions for those for whom a hotel setting is their permanent resident (for example, those in emergency accommodation or other state-supported accommodation arrangements) 
  • nightclubs are closed 
  • no change to weddings or outdoor gatherings 

Visits to private homes

  • visits should be kept to a maximum of three other households (four households in total) 
  • people should limit their contacts throughout the period

