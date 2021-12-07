Explainer: What are the new Covid restrictions coming into effect today?

A number of new restrictions come into effect today to help reduce the spread of Covid-19.

The measures will remain in place until January 9 and relate to a number of areas including hospitality, visits to private homes and requirements for Covid passes at gyms.

Bars and restaurants

Measures introduced in bars and restaurants, including hotels mean there is:

table service only (no counter service)

1 metre between tables maximum 6 adults per table (maximum 15 persons when including children aged 12 and younger)

no multiple table bookings and no intermingling

masks when not seated at table

closing time remains unchanged (midnight closing time for all on-licenced premises)

Indoor entertainment, cultural, community and sporting events

maximum 50% capacity at indoor entertainment, cultural, community and sporting events which must be fully seated.

face masks to be worn at all times unless eating or drinking

requirement for Covid pass (vaccination or recovery) for gyms and leisure centres (excluding access to swimming pools or standalone swimming pool facilities) and hotel bars and restaurants (removing exemption for residents). The Government notes that there is appropriate exemptions for those for whom a hotel setting is their permanent resident (for example, those in emergency accommodation or other state-supported accommodation arrangements)

nightclubs are closed

no change to weddings or outdoor gatherings

Visits to private homes

visits should be kept to a maximum of three other households (four households in total)

people should limit their contacts throughout the period