Findings of postmortem to determine investigation into man's death in Cork city

A postmortem, which was carried out today at Cork University Hospital (CUH), will determine the course of a garda investigation into the death of a 45-year-old father of one at the weekend.

Mark Foley, who was a native of Churchfield in Cork city but who had been staying in a B&B on the Lower Glanmire Road, incurred serious head injuries when he was assaulted on the Lower Glanmire Road on the evening of November 4 last.

He was placed on a life support machine at CUH. However, he failed to recover and died on Sunday morning.

In the aftermath of the assault gardaí checked CCTV from businesses and premises in the area of Lower Glanmire Road. They also conducted door-to-door enquiries and asked members of the public with any information on the incident to contact Mayfield Gardai Station. An incident room had been set up onsite.

A technical examination of the scene was also carried out and two men and woman in their 20s were questioned in relation to the incident.

One of the men and the woman were released without charge pending a file to the DPP.

However, a man in his late 20s was charged with assault causing harm to Mr Foley who was a painter by profession. The man will be before the court again later this week.

The postmortem is being carried out on Mr Foley this afternoon at CUH by pathologist, Dr Sally Anne Collins.

The findings of the postmortem will determine the course of the garda probe in to the death.