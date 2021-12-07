Tue, 07 Dec, 2021 - 07:00

'A real vote of confidence': Councillors welcome €16m investment and 100 jobs for Ballincollig

Lidl Ireland received local authority approval from Cork City Council for the redevelopment which once housed a garden centre and then a car dealership
'A real vote of confidence': Councillors welcome €16m investment and 100 jobs for Ballincollig

The West City Retail Park in Ballincollig. Image: Google Maps.

Breda Graham

LOCAL councillors have welcomed Lidl Ireland’s approval to redevelop the existing West City Retail Park on the outskirts of Ballincollig.

Lidl Ireland received local authority approval from Cork City Council for the redevelopment which once housed a garden centre and then a car dealership.

The redevelopment will see an investment of €16 million in the local area and the creation of up to 100 jobs across the retail park with hundreds more jobs being created during the construction phase.

Speaking to The Echo, Fine Gael councillor Derry Canty said that the creation of up to 100 jobs is “fantastic” and said that he welcomes the redevelopment.

“The more money that’s brought into Ballincollig in construction and in housing and everything, I welcome it,” he said.

A regular customer at the West City Retail Park, Cllr Canty said: “They always do good service, I go down there a lot myself for the bits and pieces and I think it’s great. This is great because it’s off the main road, there’s plenty of car space and it’s a growing area.” 

As part of the redevelopment, Lidl has worked closely with leading Danish home retailer JYSK and Australian retail pharmacy Chemist Warehouse, in a commercial agreement that would see both retailers move into the park and open for trade alongside the new Lidl store.

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Colm Kelleher, said that it is “absolutely great news” and wished Lidl and JYSK “the very best of luck”.

“Obviously, there’s been units vacant down there for a number of years in relation to the car sales and the garden centre that used to be there.

“JYSK, the Danish version of IKEA, has confirmed that they will be relocating down there as well and it's obviously very welcome for the west end of the village,” he said.

Sinn Féin councillor Eolan Ryng also welcomed the announcement and the planned investment, describing it as “a real vote of confidence in the area”.

“It’s fantastic to see job creation and new development. I'd be hopeful the investment will benefit the wider locality too. Ballincollig has a young, growing population and is in need of more community and youth spaces,” he said.

The development also has provisions for a coffee shop and a generous sized retail unit, suited to a local business looking for an electrical showroom or a sports or leisure store.

Confirming that Lidl is keen to commence work on the redevelopment early next year, Regional Director for Munster with Lidl Ireland, Conor Nagle, said the plan would see the current retail park transformed into “a modern and vibrant retail hub for the residents of Ballincollig and the surrounding areas”.

Lidl has invested heavily in Cork projects in recent years with new stores and redevelopments in Churchfield, Wilton, Ballyvolane, Mitchelstown, Kanturk, Macroom and Youghal.

Read More

Revamped Lidl store in North Cork officially reopens after 'extensive modernisation'

More in this section

Gavel, scales of justice and law books 'You have 20 seconds to get out': Man who obstructed gardaí at Cork house jailed
Extinction Rebellion activists gather at CCJ Cork Extinction Rebellion activists to stand trial over alleged criminal damage to Dublin Government building
Cork business owners facing a 'sleepless night' as Storm Barra approaches Cork business owners facing a 'sleepless night' as Storm Barra approaches
cork developmentcork construction
<p>The public has been advised of disruption to health services in Cork tomorrow due to Storm Barra. Picture: Dan Linehan</p>

Public advised of disruption to health services in Cork tomorrow

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more