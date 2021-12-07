'A real vote of confidence': Councillors welcome €16m investment and 100 jobs for Ballincollig

LOCAL councillors have welcomed Lidl Ireland’s approval to redevelop the existing West City Retail Park on the outskirts of Ballincollig.

Lidl Ireland received local authority approval from Cork City Council for the redevelopment which once housed a garden centre and then a car dealership.

The redevelopment will see an investment of €16 million in the local area and the creation of up to 100 jobs across the retail park with hundreds more jobs being created during the construction phase.

Speaking to The Echo, Fine Gael councillor Derry Canty said that the creation of up to 100 jobs is “fantastic” and said that he welcomes the redevelopment.

“The more money that’s brought into Ballincollig in construction and in housing and everything, I welcome it,” he said.

A regular customer at the West City Retail Park, Cllr Canty said: “They always do good service, I go down there a lot myself for the bits and pieces and I think it’s great. This is great because it’s off the main road, there’s plenty of car space and it’s a growing area.”

As part of the redevelopment, Lidl has worked closely with leading Danish home retailer JYSK and Australian retail pharmacy Chemist Warehouse, in a commercial agreement that would see both retailers move into the park and open for trade alongside the new Lidl store.

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Colm Kelleher, said that it is “absolutely great news” and wished Lidl and JYSK “the very best of luck”.

“Obviously, there’s been units vacant down there for a number of years in relation to the car sales and the garden centre that used to be there.

“JYSK, the Danish version of IKEA, has confirmed that they will be relocating down there as well and it's obviously very welcome for the west end of the village,” he said.

Sinn Féin councillor Eolan Ryng also welcomed the announcement and the planned investment, describing it as “a real vote of confidence in the area”.

“It’s fantastic to see job creation and new development. I'd be hopeful the investment will benefit the wider locality too. Ballincollig has a young, growing population and is in need of more community and youth spaces,” he said.

The development also has provisions for a coffee shop and a generous sized retail unit, suited to a local business looking for an electrical showroom or a sports or leisure store.

Confirming that Lidl is keen to commence work on the redevelopment early next year, Regional Director for Munster with Lidl Ireland, Conor Nagle, said the plan would see the current retail park transformed into “a modern and vibrant retail hub for the residents of Ballincollig and the surrounding areas”.

Lidl has invested heavily in Cork projects in recent years with new stores and redevelopments in Churchfield, Wilton, Ballyvolane, Mitchelstown, Kanturk, Macroom and Youghal.