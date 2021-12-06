MTU researcher receives global recognition two years in a row

A MUNSTER Technological University (MTU) researcher has been recognised as a top-class researcher globally for the second year running.

Mubashir Husain Rehmani, who works on wireless networks, blockchain, cognitive radio networks, smart grid, and software-defined networks, has been selected for inclusion on the annual Highly Cited Researcher 2021 list from Clarivate.

He has written more than 132 peer-reviewed articles, of which 11 feature among highly cited articles by web analytics company Clarivate.

This year, Mubashir was recognised as being in the top 1% in Cross-Field research in the world, in the domain of Computer Science, Telecommunications, and Engineering. Last year, he was recognised as a top researcher in the field of Computer Science.

His research work has been recognised internationally and he is the recipient of several best paper awards.

Speaking to The Echo, Mr Rehmani said he felt proud and honoured to be recognised in this way.

“This has been achieved by my decade long research work with consistency and patience,” Mr Rehmani said.

Chatting about his work, Mubashir said his research focuses on United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals encompassing ‘sustainable cities and communities’, ‘affordable and clean energy’, and ‘industry, innovation and infrastructure’.

“These goals have a huge impact on society as they will help to secure the information and communication infrastructure and make our society more resilient. More precisely, I am conducting research on wireless networks, blockchain, smart grid, privacy preservation, cybersecurity, and software-defined networks.”

Currently, the MTU researcher is working on protecting critical infrastructures such as the electrical grid or the smart grid from cyber attacks, while also focusing on preserving the privacy of smart home users.

Mr Rehmani also said he was using artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to help medical practitioners to detect diseases such as Covid-19 and gastric cancer, from medical images.

As well as this, Rehmani is applying blockchain in communication networks and improving spectrum utilisation using cognitive radio networks.

In relation to what he enjoys about his work, Mubashir said he felt very useful in terms of the effects of his research and his input in society.

“The whole world is getting fully dependent on computers and now our daily lives can be affected if these computers do not work properly. The recent cyberattack on the HSE is one such example where the whole health sector was affected, and patients suffered. Similarly, attacks on critical infrastructure such as smart grid affects the financial sector and, as a result, ATM machines get shut down.

“Every aspect of life is dependent on electricity and this electrical grid (smart grid) is controlled by computers. Thus, this aspect of computer science research really fascinates me; I am not just doing research on machines, but my research is directly affecting the lives of people.”

Mubashir has received several other national and international awards, but said this Highly Cited Researcher award made him visible at national level.

“Even in Pakistan, I was covered on prime time on news channels and appeared in several morning shows.”

Mr Rehmani said his family were very proud of his achievements and were very supportive.

“They are continuously encouraging me and supporting me in terms of their prayers and moral support. Moreover, I would like to say thanks to my wife who really helps me.”

Commending MTU, where he has worked for the past few years, Mubashir said it is a great place to work.

“I am getting strong support from university administration at department, faculty, and dean level. They encourage me and give me liberty to utilise my full capacity for the betterment of MTU to achieve its strategic research goals. I would also like to thank my colleagues who always support me.”

Commenting on the recognition, Michael Loftus, vice president for External Affairs at MTU, added:

“The entire MTU community is extremely proud of Mubashir and all that he has achieved. It is wonderful to see that the excellence of his research work has been recognised as being in the top 1% by citations in the Web of Science.

“In addition to being a gifted researcher, Mubashir is extremely popular with students and colleagues alike. The contribution of colleagues such as Mubashir continues to drive the strategic development of MTU research and to provide opportunities for the advancement of human knowledge in areas of key importance currently and in the future.”