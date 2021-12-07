Reports of harassment, stalking and threats soar in Cork 

ASSAULT causing harm cases jumped significantly in 2021 compared to 2020 recent statistics have shown.

The data comparing January 1 to November 30 between last year and this year, showed a 14% jump in assaults causing harm in Cork city with incidents rising from 181 to 206.

Speaking on the issue, Chief Superintendent Tom Myers said: “14% is a significant jump so we are trying to do some work on that at the moment.”

In relation to assaults, Chief Supt Myers said 30% of assaults occur indoors which is a cause for concern.

“It is a cause for concern for us because obviously, we can’t be inside in buildings, but about 70% are outside and a lot of them are fueled by drugs and drink at the weekend, so a lot of them are happening in the city.”

As well as this, the data showed harassment, stalking and threats rose by 114%.

Chief Supt Myers said the figures are coming from a low base (14) but added "there is a bit of caution around that particular issue at present".

The stats also showed there were no murders in Cork city this year but 38 threats to kill, down 20% on last year.