Reports of harassment, stalking and threats soar in Cork 

There has also been a 14% jump in assaults causing harm in Cork city
The data comparing January 1 to November 30 between last year and this year, showed a 14% jump in assaults causing harm in Cork city with incidents rising from 181 to 206.

Roisin Burke

ASSAULT causing harm cases jumped significantly in 2021 compared to 2020 recent statistics have shown.

The data comparing January 1 to November 30 between last year and this year, showed a 14% jump in assaults causing harm in Cork city with incidents rising from 181 to 206.

Speaking on the issue, Chief Superintendent Tom Myers said: “14% is a significant jump so we are trying to do some work on that at the moment.” 

In relation to assaults, Chief Supt Myers said 30% of assaults occur indoors which is a cause for concern.

“It is a cause for concern for us because obviously, we can’t be inside in buildings, but about 70% are outside and a lot of them are fueled by drugs and drink at the weekend, so a lot of them are happening in the city.” 

As well as this, the data showed harassment, stalking and threats rose by 114%.

Chief Supt Myers said the figures are coming from a low base (14) but added "there is a bit of caution around that particular issue at present".

The stats also showed there were no murders in Cork city this year but 38 threats to kill, down 20% on last year.

Some Cork children turning to drug dealing to feed gaming and gambling addictions

