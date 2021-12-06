Details of re-opening of pandemic unemployment payment announced

The Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys TD, has today announced the details of the re-opening of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP).

The limited re-opening of PUP is specifically designed to support workers who will lose their employment as a direct result of the introduction of the new restrictions from tomorrow.

There will be five rates of PUP payable, which will be determined by the person’s weekly earnings including a new rate of €150 which will be payable to those who previously earned less than €151.50 per week.

The rates are as follows:

Weekly earnings of €400+: PUP rate of €350

Weekly earnings of €300-399: PUP rate of €300

Weekly earnings of €200-299: PUP rate of €250

Weekly earnings of €151.50-200: PUP rate of €203

Weekly earnings less than €151.50: PUP rate of €150

Announcing the details, the Minister said: “As the Government has introduced new restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19, I am re-opening PUP for a limited period to support those people who directly lose their employment as a consequence of these new restrictions.

“PUP will be open for those who are directly impacted from Tuesday 7th December.

“As has previously been the case, the rate of PUP will be linked to a person’s previous earnings and there will be five rates of payment available, ranging from €150 to €350 per week.

“This is not where any of us wanted to be, however, reopening PUP for those directly impacted will provide vital support during these difficult times.

“I want to assure everyone working in one of the affected sectors that should they lose their employment, my Department will be there to support them. The quickest and easiest way to apply for PUP is online via www.MyWelfare.ie.”

The Minister said the Government will keep the situation under review and future decisions on the closure of PUP will be taken in light of progress in suppressing transmission and the labour market impact of restrictions.