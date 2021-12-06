Gavin James to play two Cork shows

GAVIN JAMES — whose songs have been streamed 1.5bn times, with 6m monthly listeners on Spotify, and 32 platinum and gold records across the globe — has announced two Cork concerts to coincide with the release of his third studio album.

James has played shows with Niall Horan, Ed Sheeran, and Sam Smith, as well as going on his own sold-out world tour, which started in 2019 and ended with a sold-out show in Dublin’s 3Arena, one of the last shows in Ireland before lockdown.

Since then, he has released a number one album and the airplay-charting Boxes EP.

James is finishing his third album and will kick off 2022 by headlining the New Year’s Day festival at Dublin Castle.

His Irish headline tour is set to take place in April, with two shows in Cork Opera House on April 2 and 3.

Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10am from Cork Opera House and Ticketmaster.