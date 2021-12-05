Sun, 05 Dec, 2021 - 20:35

Watch: Hundreds of Santa Clauses cycle around Cork city for charity

All set for the Marymount Charity Cycle`were Lorna and Pat O'Sullivan, Darryl Broderick, Brian O'Halloran with Richie, and Aisling Haly. Picture: Howard Crowdy

John Bohane

HUNDREDS of adults dressed as Santa Claus participated in the annual Cork Santa Cycle in Cork city tonight.

The annual 7km festive and fun charity cycle which always provides great entertainment for both young and old commenced from Goldberg’s on the Victoria Road this evening.

Enjoying themselves at the Marymount Santa Cycle in Cork was David Young, Killarney with Shane, Johnny, and Michael Kenneally from Bishopstown. Picture: Howard Crowdy

The weather was perfect and the atmosphere was electric as hundreds of festive revelers dressed as Santa Claus and wearing twinkly lights took part in the Cork Santa Cycle around the streets of Cork city.

Pictured at the start of the Marymount Santa Cycle in Cork recently were Kristine and Aidan Hartnett, Ballyphehane with Jen Sheehan, Ballinlough and Susan Hartnett, Ballyphehane. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Onlookers gathered throughout the streets of Cork city to cheer the enthusiastic cyclists on, while car owners beeped their horns in support of the cyclists.

The annual Cork Santa Cycle always provides a great start to the festive season in Cork.

This year's fundraiser is in aid of Marymount.

<p>Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange wind warning for Cork, for Tuesday, December 7 warning of potential disruptions to travel and power.</p>

Status Orange wind warning issued for Cork on Tuesday; Met Éireann warns of potential travel and power disruptions

READ NOW

