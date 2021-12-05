Status Orange wind warning issued for Cork on Tuesday; Met Éireann warns of potential travel and power disruptions

MET Éireann has issued a Status Orange wind warning for Cork, for Tuesday, December 7 warning of potential disruptions to travel and power.

The Status Orange wind warning has been issued for Cork, Clare, Kerry, Limerick, and Galway.

The national weather forecaster has said a spell of wet and very windy weather is expected to impact Ireland on Tuesday.

"On Tuesday and Tuesday night, due to Storm Barra, southerly winds, later becoming to northwesterly, will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/hr with severe or damaging gusts of up to 130 Km/ hr, possibly higher in coastal areas. Disruption to power and travel are likely," Met Éireann stated.

The national weather forecaster also said the high waves, high tides, heavy rain, and storm surge will lead to wave overtopping and a significant possibility of coastal flooding due to the Status Orange wind warning.

The advisory, issued this afternoon, is currently set to remain in place until 6am on Wednesday, December 8.

Tomorrow is expected to be a cold, bright, and blustery day with sunny spells and scattered showers, some falling as hail or sleet.

The showers will be heaviest and most frequent in the west where there may be some isolated thunderstorms also.

Highest afternoon temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees as moderate to fresh and blustery westerly winds gradually ease.