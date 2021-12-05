Garda give starts to 26 interns across country

SOME 26 individuals last week started intern work placements with An Garda Siochána, including two in the southern region.

The 26 interns were selected from almost 500 applications following a competitive selection process and will be carrying out their paid administrative placements in a range of stations and support sections throughout the country.

A spokesperson said the interns, 14 school-leavers and 12 graduates, bring ‘their diverse academic knowledge, practical skills as well as additional language proficiency’ to An Garda Síochána.

“We in An Garda Síochána warmly welcome the 26 interns who have commenced their placements in our organisation,” Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said.

“We hope that the coming months will be fruitful for both the individuals who have joined us and for the organisation itself.

Confident

“I am confident that the learnings which will derive from both sides will serve to strengthen and enhance the relationship between An Garda Síochána and the communities we serve and I very much hope these young people will be inspired to pursue a future career in the public service in the many opportunities it offers.”

Commissioner Harris also commended the interns’ enthusiasm and commitment to equality, noting that these qualities will stand to each of them as they embark on their careers in public service.

Deputy Commissioner Shawna Coxon, Strategy, Governance and Performance, under whose remit this programme falls, told the interns ‘An Garda Síochána is a great place to work and Garda personnel serve the community in a variety of ways that are rewarding and challenging’.

“You are embarking on this together as a team. More is possible in life than you think. Dream big for yourself but focus on the day to day.”