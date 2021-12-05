Sun, 05 Dec, 2021 - 14:27

Hotel holding festive event in aid of Cork Simon

Roisin Burke

Cork city’s five star hotel is combining an indulgent treat with a fundraiser for Cork Simon, running across the month of December.

Midweek throughout the month, the hotel will donate 50% of the price of every non resident’s breakfast to Cork Simon Community.

Deputy general manager Evander Brennan said the Hotel is delighted to support the local charity with their annual fundraiser.

“We are thrilled to be supporting Cork Simon Community again this year with our breakfast initiative, which we have been running for several years now,” he said.

“The Simon Community works hard each day to make someone’s life better and works in solidarity with men and women who are homeless in Cork, offering housing and support in their journey back to independent living.

“The team at Hayfield Manor is pleased to do what little they can this Christmas to help Cork Simon Community to continue improving people’s lives.”

Hayfield Manor’s breakfast is available from Monday to Friday between 7am and 10 am from December 1 to 23. The price for Full Irish Breakfast is €27 per person. Advance reservations are required and are subject to availability.

To support this initiative and enjoy a decadent start to your day with friends or family, call 021 4845900 or alternatively email events@hayfieldmanor.ie.

