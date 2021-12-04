Hundreds of cycling Santas to gather for annual Cork Santa Cycle tomorrow evening

THE annual Cork Santa Cycle which features hundreds of adults dressed as Santa Claus will take place in Cork city tomorrow night.

The annual 7km fun charity cycle which always provides great entertainment for both young and old is scheduled to start from Goldberg’s on the Victoria Road tomorrow evening.

Festive revelers dressed as Santa Claus and wearing twinkly lights will take part in the Cork Santa Cycle around the streets of Cork city which provides a great start to the festive season in Cork.

This year’s event will go live from outside Goldberg’s Bar in Cork’s Docklands from 6pm on Sunday, December 5, so people are encouraged to arrive early and enjoy the Christmas atmosphere.

The annual Cork Santa Cycle is scheduled to start from Goldberg's on the Victoria Road tomorrow evening.

A lovely Christmas atmosphere will be prevalent in the build-up to the Santa Cycle and elves will be selling raffle tickets.

Cyclists have to be over 18 to register for their Santa suits, fairy lights, and battery pick-up. This registration will take place tomorrow evening between 3pm and 5pm.

All the participants in the Santa Cycle are encouraged to creatively decorate their bikes and to make them as festive as possible.

Organisers have appealed to people who are driving to the event to park on the main docks area as the area around Goldberg’s will be fenced off for cyclists.

Patrons are also reminded to have normal lights on their bikes and to bring their own helmets as they will be cycling at night on the open roads in Cork city.