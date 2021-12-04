Sat, 04 Dec, 2021 - 17:20

'The show will go on’: New restrictions but Everyman panto still starts on Wednesday 

"Everybody who bought a ticket will get to come and see the panto." 
'The show will go on’: New restrictions but Everyman panto still starts on Wednesday 

New restrictions coming into effect from December 7 include a maximum of 50% capacity at indoor entertainment, cultural, community, and sporting events. Pictures: Miki Barlok

John Bohane

'The show will go on’, was the determined message from the artistic director of The Everyman theatre Sophie Motley today, following the news that new restrictions are to be imposed on indoor events. 

New restrictions coming into effect from December 7 include a maximum of 50% capacity at indoor entertainment, cultural, community, and sporting events, while patrons must all be fully seated and face masks must be worn at all times unless eating or drinking.

Ms Motley said their Christmas panto Aladdin, due to start on Wednesday, will proceed as normal. 

“The show will go on," she said. "Everybody who bought a ticket will get to come and see the panto. 

"It will be a very safe and controlled environment. There will be a lovely festive atmosphere there. Kids and parents can have the joy of Christmas. 

"The crew is looking forward to getting started. Everybody needs it more than ever this year." 

The artistic director said staff at The Everyman have tweaked plans to ensure compliance with all guidelines. 

“We were expecting it to an extent so we deliberately did not sell many tickets to the show," she said. "We had already pre-planned that the panto will be a bit shorter and there won't be an interval. 

"We will be able to fit everybody in that has already booked tickets for the panto and we should also be able to fit extra people in.

“We will go ahead with everything. We will have exactly the same safety restrictions in place for people both coming to see the panto and the crew members. It is important to get the message out there that people can come,” she said.

Triskel

The artistic director of the Triskel Arts Centre Tony Sheehan described the latest restrictions as ‘heartbreaking’ but also vowed to keep going. 

“We are all heartbroken that we have to go back to operating this way. Triskel’s priority now is to stay open within the new restrictions and to keep going," he said. "We are going to put everything on. We want our customers to come to the concerts and the gigs. 

"We will do our level best to make them feel safe and comfortable. We have invested almost €15,000 into putting in additional measures like filters, air purifiers, and carbon dioxide monitors. 

We will continue to provide an experience and setting for people. We want people to enjoy our shows for Christmas,” he said.

Mr Sheehan welcomed the extra €25 million which has been granted to support live entertainment. He has great sympathy for all his colleagues in the sector. 

“The restrictions are tough and they will be very tough on our colleagues. The main thing for us is to keep going, keep open and keep doing it. It is easy for me to say that as a publicly funded venue. It is not so easy for other colleagues and other people out there in the private sector. I am glad to see Minister Martin put in €25 million additional funding. They need that big time."

Read More

‘The potential for a very serious crisis is obvious’: Taoiseach announces introduction of new restrictions  

More in this section

'You are a f***ing coward': Man became aggressive with security at Cork city centre park  'You are a f***ing coward': Man became aggressive with security at Cork city centre park 
Boil water notice remains in place in Cork town after more than six weeks Boil water notice remains in place in Cork town after more than six weeks
Future of Cork panto up in the air Future of Cork panto up in the air
cork artscoronaviruscork christmas
Hundreds of cycling Santas to gather for annual Cork Santa Cycle tomorrow evening

Hundreds of cycling Santas to gather for annual Cork Santa Cycle tomorrow evening

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more