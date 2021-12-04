'You are a f***ing coward': Man became aggressive with security at Cork city centre park 

A 53-year-old Crosshaven man got aggressive towards a security man during a drunken incident at Bishop Lucey Park in Cork city centre.

Francis Kearns, formerly of Middle Road, Crosshaven, County Cork, pleaded guilty to being drunk and a source of danger and engaging in threatening behaviour during the incident.

The incident that gave rise to the charges occurred after 4 pm on August 20.

Gardaí went there because of a report of a man in a highly intoxicated condition.

Francis Kearns was sitting on a bench with a strong smell of intoxicating liquor and he was unable to stand unaided.

While gardaí were talking to him the defendant got aggressive with one of the security men in the park.

The defendant had his fists clenched and said to the security man, “You are a f***ing coward.”

Diarmuid Kelleher, solicitor, said the defendant was doing well on a community service order imposed on him on a previous case.

Judge Kelleher said that if the defendant completed the community service he would impose another community service.

He said he would rather have the man working for the benefit of the community rather than spending the time in prison.

The accused had numerous similar public order convictions.