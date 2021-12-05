Sun, 05 Dec, 2021 - 08:11

Bench warrant issued for man who 'squared up' to Garda outside Cork hotel 

Gardaí received a call that people were blocking exits to a hotel.
Liam Heylin

A 37-year-old man who “squared up” to a member of An Garda Síochána is to be arrested for sentencing at Cork District Court.

Sergeant Pat Lyons outlined the background to the incident which occurred at Oliver Plunkett Street, Cork, on September 8 this year.

Judge Olann Kelleher was told that Timothy O’Mahony, 37, of Cork Simon Community, was visibly intoxicated and gardaí asked him three times to leave. 

But he failed to leave and squared up to the guard.

Judge Kelleher convicted the accused on counts of being drunk and a danger and engaging in threatening behaviour.

Sgt. Lyons said the accused had 28 previous convictions on that drunkenness charge and 15 for engaging in threatening behaviour.

Judge Kelleher issued a warrant for the arrest of the accused to be brought to Cork District Court for sentencing.

