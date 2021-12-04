Man found with knife in pocket told gardaí he put it there after cooking his dinner 

Gardaí intervened when they saw two men in what looked like a drug transaction on the street and when one of them was searched a sharply pointed knife was discovered.

Garda Anthony Garvey said Alan Coffey told him that he had used the knife while cooking his dinner earlier in the day and did not realise he had put it in his pocket.

Coffey, 39, with an address at an apartment at Granville Court, Cork, failed to appear at Cork District Court for the case against him.

Judge Olann Kelleher heard the prosecution evidence in Coffey’s absence and convicted him of carrying the weapon on August 24.

The judge issued a warrant for Coffey’s arrest so that he could be brought to court for sentencing.

Garda Anthony Garvey testified that he encountered the defendant and another man on August 24 in Cork city centre in what appeared to be a suspected drug transaction.

Garda Garvey informed Coffey that he was going to search him under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

“I first asked him had he anything in his possession that could injure him or me and he said he had not.”

Garda Garvey conducted the search and found that the accused had a sharply pointed knife.

He was questioned afterwards about this.

“He said he had a knife when he was cooking dinner that day and did not realise it was in his pocket,” Garda Garvey said.

Judge Kelleher said of the accused, “He is not here. I convict on the evidence.

"I issue a bench warrant for him to be brought to court for sentence.”

There was no evidence of any drug being seized.