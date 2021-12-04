Boil water notice remains in place in Cork town after more than six weeks

Irish Water and Cork County Council say works are continuing as part of efforts to lift a boil water notice put in place for customers supplied by the Macroom Public Water Supply more than six weeks ago.

The notice, which affects people in Macroom town, Codrum, Masseytown, Kilnagurteen, Coolehane, Coolcower, Macloneigh, Carrigadrohid, Ballinagree and surrounding areas, was first put in place on October 20 as a precautionary measure due to elevated turbidity in the supply.

Irish Water said that experts from the utility and from the local authority are working to implement solutions to lift the notice as quickly and as safely as possible, but that in the meantime, all customers on this supply are advised to boil their water before use until further notice.

Last month, authorities installed new equipment and undertook a recommissioning of the plant in response to the turbidity issues which arose.

However, the issues persisted following the recommissioning of the plant, and a follow-on detailed assessment of filters at the facility commenced to determine what further works were required to fully resolve these issues.

Irish Water said last week that an upgrade of two filters at Macroom Water Treatment Plant had commenced.

On Friday, Neil Smyth, Irish Water’s Asset Operations Lead said some more progress has been made on the issue.

“We have made progress with one of the filters this week and we plan to refurbish the second filter by the middle of next week.

“Once we have finished the refurbishment works next week, we will continue sampling the water supply to verify compliance and continue our consultation with the HSE. Public health remains our number one priority and the Boil Water Notice will only be lifted once it is safe to do so.

“I would again like to thank everyone in Macroom for their patience and cooperation while we work to restore a safe water supply to the community.”

Irish Water said that updates will be available on the Water Supply Updates section on water.ie, on Twitter @IWCare and via the customer care helpline, open 24/7 on 1800 278 278.

Further information in relation to the Boil Water Notice is available from https://www.water.ie/water-supply/water-quality/boil-water-notice/