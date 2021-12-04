Sat, 04 Dec, 2021 - 07:00

Boil water notice remains in place in Cork town after more than six weeks

Works are underway to address issues leading to elevated turbidity in the supply.
Boil water notice remains in place in Cork town after more than six weeks

The notice affects people in Macroom town, Codrum, Masseytown, Kilnagurteen, Coolehane, Coolcower, Macloneigh, Carrigadrohid, Ballinagree and surrounding areas. 

Mary Corcoran

Irish Water and Cork County Council say works are continuing as part of efforts to lift a boil water notice put in place for customers supplied by the Macroom Public Water Supply more than six weeks ago.

The notice, which affects people in Macroom town, Codrum, Masseytown, Kilnagurteen, Coolehane, Coolcower, Macloneigh, Carrigadrohid, Ballinagree and surrounding areas, was first put in place on October 20 as a precautionary measure due to elevated turbidity in the supply.

Irish Water said that experts from the utility and from the local authority are working to implement solutions to lift the notice as quickly and as safely as possible, but that in the meantime, all customers on this supply are advised to boil their water before use until further notice.

Last month, authorities installed new equipment and undertook a recommissioning of the plant in response to the turbidity issues which arose. 

However, the issues persisted following the recommissioning of the plant, and a follow-on detailed assessment of filters at the facility commenced to determine what further works were required to fully resolve these issues.

Irish Water said last week that an upgrade of two filters at Macroom Water Treatment Plant had commenced.

On Friday, Neil Smyth, Irish Water’s Asset Operations Lead said some more progress has been made on the issue.

“We have made progress with one of the filters this week and we plan to refurbish the second filter by the middle of next week.

“Once we have finished the refurbishment works next week, we will continue sampling the water supply to verify compliance and continue our consultation with the HSE. Public health remains our number one priority and the Boil Water Notice will only be lifted once it is safe to do so.

“I would again like to thank everyone in Macroom for their patience and cooperation while we work to restore a safe water supply to the community.” 

Irish Water said that updates will be available on the Water Supply Updates section on water.ie, on Twitter @IWCare and via the customer care helpline, open 24/7 on 1800 278 278. 

Further information in relation to the Boil Water Notice is available from https://www.water.ie/water-supply/water-quality/boil-water-notice/

Read More

Boil Water Notice first issued on October 20 still remains in place in Cork town

More in this section

‘The potential for a very serious crisis is obvious’: Taoiseach announces introduction of new restrictions   ‘The potential for a very serious crisis is obvious’: Taoiseach announces introduction of new restrictions  
‘Think before you flush’: 120 wheelie bins of materials removed from pumping station in Cork town ‘Think before you flush’: 120 wheelie bins of materials removed from pumping station in Cork town
Nineteen Cork causes receive grant from supermarket giant Nineteen Cork causes receive grant from supermarket giant
Future of Cork panto up in the air

Future of Cork panto up in the air

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more