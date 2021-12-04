Cork mum 'overwhelmed' after businesses rally around to help couple renew vows and make memories for children

THE people of Cork have rallied to help a Cobh mother, who was recently diagnosed with terminal cancer, renew her wedding vows in the most memorable way possible.

Orla Flavin found out that she had inoperable lung cancer just two months ago. She has vowed to spend the time she has left making memories with her husband and two daughters, who are aged just two and three years old.

“My husband and I spent 10 years trying to start our family. During that time we had six angel babies that we never got to hold, and then we were finally blessed and we have two miracles,” Ms Flavin told The Neil Prendeville Show on RedFM.

“This should be the happiest Christmas ever, but eight weeks ago our world was completely turned upside down. We don’t know when our last Christmas will be, so it’s all about making memories.”

Ms Flavin and her husband are nearing their 14th wedding anniversary, and she said that she hoped they could renew their vows. “The journey we’ve had over 13 years has been a wonderful one, and I just want to remind him and tell him that I love him more now than the day I married him,” she said. “I just want to share that with him again, and have our girls there, and have our perfect family in that bubble for that moment.”

Within 24 hours, businesses in Cork volunteered their services for a special celebration for the couple in March 2022.

While Ms Flavin awaited testing in hospital, it was relayed to her on air that Dominic Dunne photography had volunteered to take photos, Greg Mulcahy offered to video the day, Fiona Kennedy offered to perform at the reception, and Wondrous Weddings will organise flowers. Other Cork businesses offering their services include Key to Beauty, Trace of Cakes, Diamond Bridal, The Princess Rooms, To Have and to Hold, and magician Gerard Kearney.

Caterer Orla McAndrew offered to provide the family’s Christmas dinner, and photographers Jim McSweeney and John Sexton have arranged photo shoots for them. The Everyman Palace offered tickets to this year’s panto, and Cork International Hotel has organised a special night away for the family.

Ms Flavin was “overwhelmed” with the news. “On behalf of my little girls who will have beautiful memories, thank you all so very, very, much,” she said through tears. “I’m humbled at the response to my story.”