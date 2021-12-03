Olympic star Sanita Puspure appointed head rowing coach at UCC

OLYMPIC rowing star Sanita Puspure has been appointed as a new head coach for rowing at University College Cork.

In a statement released yesterday, a spokesperson said that the university was "delighted" to have the two-time World Champion on board.

Ms Puspure, who lives in Cork, is a level three qualified rowing coach and recently completed a degree in Sport Science and Conditioning with Setanta College.

With three Olympic appearances under her belt, she is looking forward to sharing her experience with UCC Rowing Club's 220 members.

“I'm very excited to accept this role and I'm looking forward to sharing all my knowledge and skills with all the athletes and helping them reach their goals," she said.

Some noteworthy members of the club include Olympic gold medal winner Paul O’Donovan and bronze medalist Emily Hegarty.

Speaking about the appointment, the director of UCC Sport Morgan Buckley said: “We extend a warm welcome to Sanita [in] joining our team and bringing her drive, passion, and expertise to work with our programme."

The appointment has been made possible thanks to the support of Bank of Ireland.