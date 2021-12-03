Fri, 03 Dec, 2021 - 18:01

‘Think before you flush’: 120 wheelie bins of materials removed from pumping station in Cork town

Works are to take place on the ‘severely impacted’ wastewater infrastructure this weekend. 
‘Think before you flush’: 120 wheelie bins of materials removed from pumping station in Cork town

Wipes and other sanitary items removed from wastewater known as ‘ragging’ stored in skip awaiting disposal. Image: Irish Water

Mary Corcoran

Irish Water has appealed to people in Cork to ‘think before you flush’ after it revealed that 120 wheelie bins of materials including wet wipes, cotton buds and sanitary products had to be removed from the Church Road Pumping Station in Carriagline in a period of just four weeks.

Irish Water is scheduled to carry out works on the wastewater infrastructure in the town this weekend to address a large amount of ‘ragging’ arriving at the pumping station from the wastewater network, which it says has been impacting normal operations.

Works are expected to take place adjacent to the local community centre between 1pm and 5pm on Saturday and if required, also on Sunday.

Traffic management will be in place, but it is envisaged that there will be minimal impact to road users and residents.

Speaking ahead of the works, John FitzGerald from Irish Water said “Removing blockages can be a nasty job. Sometimes workers have to enter sewers to remove blockages with shovels or use jetting and suction equipment. This weekend, we will require a sludge tanker onsite to assist with the works.

“Our message is simple, only the 3 Ps, pee, poo and paper should be flushed down the toilet. All other items including wet wipes and other sanitary products should go in the bin; even if they are labelled as flushable. This will reduce the number of sewer blockages, the risk of flooding to homes and businesses and the risk of pollution in the environment harming wildlife such as fish and birds and associated habitats. We all have a role to play in protecting our beaches, seas and marine life. A small change in our flushing behaviour can make a big difference and will help safeguard our environment.”

Read More

Weather advisory issued for entire country; Met Éireann warns of potential travel disruptions

More in this section

Breaking: Man arrested in relation to murder of Frankie Dunne in Cork Breaking: Man arrested in relation to murder of Frankie Dunne in Cork
judge gavel on a blue wooden background Jail for trespasser who called Cork homeowner 'a f***ing rat' for calling the guards
Weather advisory issued for entire country; Met Éireann warns of potential travel disruptions Weather advisory issued for entire country; Met Éireann warns of potential travel disruptions
irish watercarrigaline
<p>To date, Aldi has donated a total of €2.9M worth of meals to FoodCloud as well as €400,000 (raised from donated Aldi stock sold in-store, on-pack donations, voucher donations, partnership support and staff/customer donations) to Barnardos since partnering in November 2020. Charity Representative Brian Gallagher of Macroom Defibrillator Group receiving a €500 donation from Aldi Charity Champion Julie McSweeney at the Aldi Macroom store, Co. Cork. The donation comes as part of Aldi’s Community Grants programme, which helps fund local charities and organisations that contribute vital work and services to their local communities.</p>

Nineteen Cork causes receive grant from supermarket giant

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more