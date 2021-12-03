‘Think before you flush’: 120 wheelie bins of materials removed from pumping station in Cork town

Irish Water has appealed to people in Cork to ‘think before you flush’ after it revealed that 120 wheelie bins of materials including wet wipes, cotton buds and sanitary products had to be removed from the Church Road Pumping Station in Carriagline in a period of just four weeks.

Irish Water is scheduled to carry out works on the wastewater infrastructure in the town this weekend to address a large amount of ‘ragging’ arriving at the pumping station from the wastewater network, which it says has been impacting normal operations.

Works are expected to take place adjacent to the local community centre between 1pm and 5pm on Saturday and if required, also on Sunday.

Traffic management will be in place, but it is envisaged that there will be minimal impact to road users and residents.

Speaking ahead of the works, John FitzGerald from Irish Water said “Removing blockages can be a nasty job. Sometimes workers have to enter sewers to remove blockages with shovels or use jetting and suction equipment. This weekend, we will require a sludge tanker onsite to assist with the works.

“Our message is simple, only the 3 Ps, pee, poo and paper should be flushed down the toilet. All other items including wet wipes and other sanitary products should go in the bin; even if they are labelled as flushable. This will reduce the number of sewer blockages, the risk of flooding to homes and businesses and the risk of pollution in the environment harming wildlife such as fish and birds and associated habitats. We all have a role to play in protecting our beaches, seas and marine life. A small change in our flushing behaviour can make a big difference and will help safeguard our environment.”