Breaking: Man arrested in relation to murder of Frankie Dunne in Cork

Gardaí have arrested a male, aged in his late 20s, of Romanian nationality on foot of a European Arrest Warrant at Dublin Airport today.

The arrest took place shortly before 4pm this afternoon, Friday December 3 2021.

He has been arrested in relation to the murder of Francis Dunne in Co. Cork on December 28 2019.

He is expected to appear before a special court sitting this evening.

Background

The dismembered body of 64-year-old Mr Dunne was found in the garden of a vacant house on Boreenmanna Road on December 28, 2019.

It is believed Mr Dunne was killed before his murderer then began dismembering his body.

His body was discovered by a person looking for their cat.

In July 2020, one man was arrested by investigating gardaí. The man, who was in his 50s, was questioned about aiding a suspect in the murder to flee the country in the aftermath of the killing.

He was questioned in Gurranabraher Garda Station, under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act which allows gardaí detain suspects for up to 24 hours. He was released without charge.