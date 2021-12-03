Fri, 03 Dec, 2021 - 16:12

Jail for trespasser who called Cork homeowner 'a f***ing rat' for calling the guards

All four offences related to trespassing on the curtilage of a house at Sidney Place on Wellington Road in Cork in the early hours of July 16 2020.
The accused man has been jailed for six months for trespassing on the curtilage of four houses in the area. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A homeowner in the Wellington Road area of Cork was insulted and called “a f***ing rat” when he called gardaí after his car alarm went off in the early hours and he saw a man running across neighbouring gardens.

Now the accused man has been jailed for six months for trespassing on the curtilage of four houses in the area.

Sergeant Pat Lyons outlined the background to the four charges at Cork District Court.

Sgt Lyons said, “The owner of a house at Sidney Park on Wellington Road, woke at 3.40am on July 16 2020 to the sound of a car alarm in his front driveway.

“While checking this out he saw a man going into the front gardens of three neighbouring houses and then crouching down behind a parked car.” 

The gardaí were called to the scene and when they arrived they found the accused behind the car. He was asked to come out and he did not.

Eventually, Paul Bullman, 36, with an address at Cork Simon Community, did emerge from his concealed position.

At first he declined to give any explanation for why he was there. However, when asked again why he was there, he said, “I was there to make some money.” 

As he was being arrested and taken away from the scene, Paul Bullman became abusive to gardaí and to the owner of a house at Sidney Place, calling him “a f***ing rat.” Bullman had 128 previous convictions, including six for burglary.

Frank Buttimer, defence solicitor, described the offences as “utterly inept efforts.” The defence solicitor said, “He was seen by at least one or more people walking around hopelessly trying to do whatever he was doing.

“I have no doubt he said what was described at the scene. His state of mind was so intoxicated. What he said was only due to his intoxication.

“He has multi-substance abuse problems. I am asking if you might take a merciful approach.” 

Judge Olann Kelleher said to the defence solicitor, “I accept everything you say. But if you saw this man going to four different houses – the curtilage of four different buildings, I cannot deal with it other than by a custodial sentence.

“It is a very worrying and upsetting thing for a homeowner to see someone outside your house trying to get in – it is a very worrying thing.” 

The judge imposed a total jail term of six months on the accused.

