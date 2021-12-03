Well-known Cork singer-songwriter in running for Battle of the Ballads

Fri, 03 Dec, 2021 - 12:29

Representing Cork in the competition is Myles Gaffney. Picture: Larry Cummins

A Cork singer-songwriter is hoping his ballad about a lifetime republican from Passage West will secure a win in the Battle of the Ballads Munster competition.

Battle of the Ballads is a fundraising initiative aimed at raising funds for commemorative projects across Munster.

To mark the Centenary of the War of Independence and to pay tribute to the men and women who took part, six new ballads have been composed.

These ballads commemorate people and events from across the six counties of Munster.

Representing Cork is Knocknaheeny resident Myles Gaffney with his ballad, ‘Where Were You When You Were 21’.

“When I heard there was a Battle of the Ballads competition taking place I knew I wanted to try qualify as I felt I had the perfect song to fit the criteria,” Mr Gaffney said.

“The aim of the competition is for songwriters from every county to write new songs to mark the anniversary of the War of Independence, the people who played their part in the course of the Irish freedom struggle and events that have taken place in Ireland up to this very present day.”

After putting his name forward, Mr Gaffney was chosen to represent Cork with a song he penned about a republican named Dan Harrington who hailed from Passage West.

“When I first heard Dan’s story I knew I needed to write a song about him.

“I mean, all you have to do is listen to the lyrics of this song and it paints a very vivid picture of Dan’s life and the cross he carried all his life for the love of his country and his people.”

Mr Gaffney said if his song wins, the proceeds will be donated to the Phoenix Historical Society in Cork to hopefully erect a monument in memory of Dan at Passage West and to maintain and upkeep historical landmarks relating to the fight for Irish Freedom across Cork.

To vote in the competition visit www.battleoftheballads.com

Voting can be done through the GoFundMe link provided on the website where you can also hear all the songs in full.

Every euro contributed counts as one vote. Voting closes at midnight tomorrow. 

