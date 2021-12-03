Fri, 03 Dec, 2021 - 12:14

Government approves 20 new housing posts for Cork City and Cork County Council

The new posts announced today include both technical and administrative positions.
The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage has approved 20 new posts for Cork City and Cork County Council housing delivery teams which will assist the local authorities in delivering their social housing targets.

Amy Nolan

It follows the publication in recent months of the Government's ‘Housing for All’ programme which commits to strengthening the capacity of Local Authorities to initiate, design, plan, develop and manage housing projects.

The plan acknowledges that this requires the resourcing of housing delivery teams and the new posts announced today include both technical and administrative positions.

“In September this year, the Government published our new housing strategy, ‘Housing for All’.

“It is the most comprehensive housing plan in the history of the State backed by an unprecedented €4bn per year.

“Under ‘Housing for All’, we will deliver nearly 90,000 new build social homes by 2030 and we have put a very clear focus on the delivery of new build projects,” Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien said.

“My Department has been working with the Housing Delivery Coordination Office (HDCO) and the County and City Management Association (CCMA) to identify capacity limitations and additional staffing resources required to deliver our objectives.

“With the approval of these new posts, we are ensuring that Cork City and Cork County Council have the capacity to deliver the scale of social housing required,” he continued.

A total of 200 new housing posts have been approved for Local Authority housing delivery teams across the country.

The 20 new housing posts for the two Local Authorities in Cork comprise nine technical and two admin staff for the city council and six technical and three admin staff for the county council.

