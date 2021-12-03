Incidence rate of Covid-19 higher than national average in six Cork areas

New figures show that six local electoral areas (LEAs) in Cork have recorded 14-day incidence rates of the virus which were above the national average.

According to newly released data from the Covid-19 data hub, which relates to the 14-day period to November 29, the Cork City North West LEA recorded the highest 14-day incidence rate of the virus in Cork at 2,038 per 100,000 population.

The figure is significantly higher than the national average incidence rate of 1,316.9 per 100,000 of the population but a decrease on the 14-day incidence recorded by the LEA last week of 2,043.

A total of 819 cases of the virus were recorded in the LEA over the same period, a decrease in the 821 cases recorded last week in the LEA.

Cork City South West had the second-highest incidence rate of the virus in Cork at 1,611.1 per 100,000 people, recording 758 cases.

It was followed by the Cobh LEA which had an incidence of 1503.6 per 100,000 of the population with 513 cases, an increase on the 473 cases recorded last week.

Cork City North East had a 14-day incidence rate of 1,501.1 per 100,000 people and recorded 633 cases of Covid-19.

Macroom LEA had an incidence rate of 1,373.4 and recorded 506 cases, while Mallow LEA recorded a 14-day incidence rate of 1,347.9 and 393 cases.

The Fermoy LEA recorded a 14-day incidence rate below the national average. It recorded 472 cases in the two-week period and an incidence rate of 1,296.5 per 100,000, while the Cork City South East LEA had a 14-day incidence of 1,245.9 per 100,000 and recorded 533 cases.

The Cork City South Central LEA also recorded a 14-day incidence rate which was below the national average of 1,189.6. It recorded 460 cases, an increase on the 447 cases recorded last week.

Bandon-Kinsale LEA had an incidence of 1161.81,049.1 with 433 cases, while Carrigaline LEA recorded an incidence rate of 1,078.5 per 100,000 and 379 cases.

There was a drop in the 14-day incidence rate of the virus recorded by the Midleton LEA, which includes Youghal, from 1,071.7 last week to 1,062.9 this week. 483 cases of the virus were recorded in the LEA in the two weeks to November 29.

Kanturk LEA also recorded a drop in the incidence rate from 1,110.9 last week to 1,014.6 this week. A total of 253 cases of the virus were recorded in the LEA.

The Skibbereen-West Cork LEA had a 14-day incidence rate of 852 with 258 cases and the Bantry-West Cork LEA had an incidence rate of 677.8 per 100,000 population with 152 cases.