Thu, 02 Dec, 2021 - 18:03

Emergency road closure in Cork city centre due to 'unforeseen' issues with water main

Emergency road closure in Cork city centre due to 'unforeseen' issues with water main

An emergency closure was granted by Cork City Council Traffic Department to allow the closure from 2pm today to 6am tomorrow.

Donal O’Keeffe

The North Mall will be closed between the UCC Distillery and Sunday’s Well Road until at least 6am tomorrow, following what contractors Farrans have called “an unforeseen issue with a water main”.

An emergency closure was granted by Cork City Council Traffic Department to allow the closure from 2pm today to 6am tomorrow.

In a statement to The Echo the contractors, who are working on behalf of Irish Water said:

“We envisage that all rectification works should be completed tonight with the road back open tomorrow morning. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

More in this section

Three Cork Lotto players win over €29k each in latest draw Three Cork Lotto players win over €29k each in latest draw
Gardaí withdraw objection to renewal of licence for one of Cork city's biggest pubs Gardaí withdraw objection to renewal of licence for one of Cork city's biggest pubs
One of individuals accused of murder of Paul Jones turned to other accused and said 'I don’t know did we kill him', witness tells Cork court  One of individuals accused of murder of Paul Jones turned to other accused and said 'I don’t know did we kill him', witness tells Cork court 
irish water
<p>The refurbishment of the Briery Gap Theatre and Macroom Library which suffered extensive damage when a fire broke out in May 2016 is set to begin this month. Image Credit: Cork County Council.</p>

Refurbishment of Briery Gap Theatre and Macroom Library to begin this month

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Get into the spirit of Christmas with Kinsale Gin and Whiskey Get into the spirit of Christmas with Kinsale Gin and Whiskey
Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more