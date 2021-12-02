Emergency road closure in Cork city centre due to 'unforeseen' issues with water main

The North Mall will be closed between the UCC Distillery and Sunday’s Well Road until at least 6am tomorrow, following what contractors Farrans have called “an unforeseen issue with a water main”.

An emergency closure was granted by Cork City Council Traffic Department to allow the closure from 2pm today to 6am tomorrow.

In a statement to The Echo the contractors, who are working on behalf of Irish Water said:

“We envisage that all rectification works should be completed tonight with the road back open tomorrow morning. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”