Thu, 02 Dec, 2021 - 16:27

Three Cork Lotto players win over €29k each in latest draw

Three Cork Lotto players win over €29k each in latest draw

Three Lotto players from Cork have won over €29,000 each in this week’s Lotto Match 5 draw.

Breda Graham

Three Lotto players from Cork have won over €29,000 each in this week's Lotto Match 5 draw.

The largest prize in Irish Lotto history remains up for grabs on Saturday night after Wednesday’s €19.06 million draw continued to roll without a winner.

As Wednesday night’s jackpot was capped, this meant that the funds that would usually be added to the jackpot were instead distributed to the next prize tier at which there was a winner.

The prize boost resulted in 26 players in 13 counties all over Ireland winning a sum of €29,345 each in the midweek draw.

Three lucky Cork players were among the 26 ticket holders across the country to win the prize with one ticket sold online, another sold at Top Oil Service Station in Carrigtwohill and the final Cork-based ticket was purchased at Field’s SuperValu in Skibbereen.

The National Lottery is appealing to players to check their tickets carefully.

The largest winners from Wednesday night’s draw who all matched five numbers are advised to sign the back of their tickets and to keep them safe.

Each of the winners should make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.

The winning numbers from Wednesday’s draw were: 01, 08, 14, 33, 38, 40 and the Bonus was 30.

Cork charity warns to be wary of buying Christmas pups

Covid challenges in the weeks ahead, Taoiseach says

