Thu, 02 Dec, 2021 - 14:49

Covid challenges in the weeks ahead, Taoiseach says

Covid challenges in the weeks ahead, Taoiseach says

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin at Government Buildings. Photograph Moya Nolan

Dominic McGrath and Cate McCurry

There are "challenges" in the coming weeks, as efforts to reduce the number of Covid case numbers step up, the Taoiseach has said.

Micheal Martin said the restrictions brought in two weeks ago and the "call to arms" to reduce social contacts and work from home has helped stabilise cases.

Speaking at the launch of the North East Inner City progress report in Dublin, Mr Martin said the measures and the booster programme have had an impact.

He made the comments ahead of a meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet), who will discuss the latest Covid-19 situation facing Ireland.

With only weeks to go until Christmas, health officials are meeting to discuss whether any new measures are needed to curb the spread of Covid-19.

"I think the measures we announced two weeks ago and the general, if you like, call to arms, where we said to the public, reduce social contacts, reduce socialisation, work from home if you possibly can, get vaccinated, get the booster when you are asked, is having an impact," Mr Martin said.

"There has been a stabilisation of hospital numbers and of ICU numbers and in some of the older age cohorts where the booster has been rolled out, there has been a downward trajectory.

"That said, the Delta wave is still at a high level.

"The challenges facing us are obviously the season that we are in and also the CMO (chief medical officer) is watching the combination of potential flu season in the new year and then the Omicron variant.

"There are challenges that we have to be mindful of and obviously Nphet are meeting today and they will make recommendations to the Government and Government will consider those recommendations.

"I spoke to the president of the European Union Commission (Ursula von der Leyen) last evening and the basic message there was that it will take the guts of three weeks before scientists will have a comprehensive picture (of Omicron).

"In the next number of weeks, we'd have to be cautious in respect of that variant, and its potential to do harm."

Mr Martin said that the country has stabilised the Delta wave and its impact on hospitals and intensive care units.

He said that up to 11,000 people came forward to get their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine last week, with a further 10,000 getting their second dose.

"So we're continuing to appeal to people to get your first and second dose if you haven't done that, and also to get your booster," Mr Martin added.

More in this section

Revamped Lidl store in North Cork officially reopens after 'extensive modernisation' Revamped Lidl store in North Cork officially reopens after 'extensive modernisation'
Nphet meet to discuss if new Covid-19 measures are needed Nphet meet to discuss if new Covid-19 measures are needed
Gardaí warn of new fraud loan scheme targeting cash-strapped citizens ahead of Christmas Gardaí warn of new fraud loan scheme targeting cash-strapped citizens ahead of Christmas
#covid-19cork politics
<p>Teachers Rob Honohan and Ciarán Collins couldn't believe the response they got for the school's new fundraising book, Turning Points. Picture: Denis Minihane.</p>

Big names feature in new fundraising book for Cork school

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Get into the spirit of Christmas with Kinsale Gin and Whiskey Get into the spirit of Christmas with Kinsale Gin and Whiskey
Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more