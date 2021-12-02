Thu, 02 Dec, 2021 - 12:23

Revamped Lidl store in North Cork officially reopens after 'extensive modernisation'

Cork and Mitchelstown footballer Cathail O'Mahony joined Stephen Hegarty, Sales Operations Manager and Joe Moynihan, Store Manager, to officially open the store this morning. 
Cork and Mitchelstown footballer Cathail O'Mahony officially opened Lidl Mitchelstown with Stephen Hegarty, Lidl Sales Operations Manager and Joe Moynihan, Lidl Mitchelstown Store Manager. Picture: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Lidl in Mitchelstown has officially reopened today following a major refurbishment project.

The new Lidl store has undergone "extensive modernisation" works and will create four new jobs in the local community, bringing the total number of those employed at the Mitchelstown store to 21 and an investment of over €7.6 million to the local community. 

The new 1,420-metre squared shop floor features larger aisles, higher ceilings and a bakery area with freshly baked breads and pastries.

The Mitchelstown store also has PV solar panels and includes improved car park facilities with enhanced car park lighting and additional disabled and parent and child parking spaces.

"We are beyond delighted to finally open the doors of our Mitchelstown store and welcome customers to experience the new features and the same great value," Lidl Mitchelstown Store Manager, Joe Moynihan said.

"The team have worked exceptionally hard to have the store ready and as it's a few weeks away from Christmas, it is certainly set to be a busy period. 

"We look forward to welcoming shoppers to the new state of the art store."

