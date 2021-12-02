Thu, 02 Dec, 2021 - 11:51

Nphet meet to discuss if new Covid-19 measures are needed

Nphet meet to discuss if new Covid-19 measures are needed

With only weeks to go until Christmas, health officials are meeting to discuss whether any new measures are needed to curb the spread of Covid-19. Picture Denis Minihane.

Dominic McGrath

The latest Covid-19 situation facing Ireland will be discussed when the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) meets on Thursday.

With only weeks to go until Christmas, health officials are meeting to discuss whether any new measures are needed to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Ministers have sounded a note of cautious optimism in recent days that rates of Covid-19 in Ireland have stabilised, despite the identification of the new Omicron variant in Ireland on Wednesday,.

It is expected that health officials will discuss whether new measures for the hospitality sector are needed, ahead of the festive season.

According to the latest figures, 117 patients with Covid-19 remain in intensive care.

"For at least the next two weeks, if we can all make a concerted effort to reduce our contacts, then I am hopeful that we can make a real difference to incidence of disease in Ireland," chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said on Wednesday.

Earlier, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly put forward legislation to permit the reintroduction of hotel quarantine if deemed necessary.

"The threat of the emergence of variants of the disease has not gone away," Mr Donnelly told the Dail.

"It strikes a fair and proportionate balance between the protection of public health and the common good in the situation we face on the one hand, and the restrictions of individual rights on the other."

He said that the legislation puts the Government in a "better position to react quickly".

Addressing a meeting of the Fine Gael parliamentary party on Wednesday, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said that the situation is "stable or improving slightly".

He said the country is doing "substantially better" than Nphet's optimistic models for case numbers, hospital admissions and deaths.

Read More

'90% of students required wore masks': Cork teacher

More in this section

Revamped Lidl store in North Cork officially reopens after 'extensive modernisation' Revamped Lidl store in North Cork officially reopens after 'extensive modernisation'
Gardaí warn of new fraud loan scheme targeting cash-strapped citizens ahead of Christmas Gardaí warn of new fraud loan scheme targeting cash-strapped citizens ahead of Christmas
Gavel, scales of justice and law books Man sentenced for shoplifting goods worth €13 while already on suspended sentence
#covid-19
Big names feature in new fundraising book for Cork school

Big names feature in new fundraising book for Cork school

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Get into the spirit of Christmas with Kinsale Gin and Whiskey Get into the spirit of Christmas with Kinsale Gin and Whiskey
Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more