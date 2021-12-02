Man sentenced for shoplifting goods worth €13 while already on suspended sentence

A man who had stayed out of trouble for most of the two-year period that he had a five-month suspended sentence over him slipped once with a shoplifting offence.

Noting how well the defendant had done, the judge gave him a longer suspended term.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said Ian Coughlan went to Aldi at the Elysian at 8.20pm on June 3 2021 and stole a small amount of groceries and alcohol valued €13.

Coughlan had 93 previous convictions, including four counts of theft. He also had a five-month suspended jail term hanging over him.

The accused pleaded guilty to the shoplifting and brought €20 to Cork District Court for the supermarket.

Frank Buttimer, defence solicitor, said, “Having the suspended sentencing hanging over him worked quite well for him for a long period of time.

“This happened because he slipped back into alcohol consumption.

“He has permanent accommodation at St Vincent’s Hostel. They are arranging individual accommodation for him.

“He is 41 now. He lives alone. He is not in very good circumstances. He is attending for treatment for a Benzodiazepine addiction, which is not a major problem.

"His family are in the Mayfield area and he does not have contact with them.”

Judge Kelleher noted that the accused had managed to stay out of trouble for most of the two years for which he had a five-month suspended sentence over him.

The judge said he would impose another longer suspended sentence on Coughlan.

He suspended the eight-month sentence on condition that he would commit no offences for the next two years.