Director of Cork Simon named Cork Person of the Month

The Director of Cork Simon Dermot Kavanagh has been chosen as Cork Person of the Month for the month of December for his decade-long leadership as Director of the homelessness organisation.
Dr Dermot Kavanagh, Director of Cork Simon is December’s Cork Person of the Month. Dermot’s leadership was honoured as well as all the volunteers with Cork Simon over the past 50 years. Pictured at the award presentation - front row l/r: Ken Horgan, Lexus Cork; Dermot Kavanagh, Cork Person of the Month; Tina Quinn, AM O’Sullivan PR; Manus O’Callaghan, Awards Organiser; rear l/r: Pat Lemasney, Southern; Philip Healy, Southern; Tony O’Connell. Picture: Martin Collins.

Roisin Burke

Cork Simon Community has offered shelter and support for people experiencing homelessness in Cork for over 50 years.

Dermot Kavanagh has been a prominent force in the organisation’s work since his arrival, involved in such initiatives as the Cork Simon Community Young Writers Awards, and most importantly in the organisation’s essential services including: addiction treatment and aftercare, providing housing and employment, providing emergency accommodation and emergency support services for the homeless.

Dermot completed a B.A and M.A in Psychology at UCC, proceeding to complete a PhD in Social Sciences. 

He worked for the non-profit, Merchants Quay Ireland, for 13 years before joining Cork Simon as its Head in 2011.

“I want to thank our volunteers for sharing their life skills and experience at every level, from helping to fundraise to spending one-to-one time with residents,” said Dr Kavanagh at the award presentation. 

“I believe together we are making a difference”, he said.

Dermot Kavanagh’s name now goes forward, with the other Persons of the Month chosen this year, for possible selection as Cork Person of the Year at a Gala Awards Lunch on January 21 next.

Cork Simon Community

