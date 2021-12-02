Cork duo to hold busking event in aid of Penny Dinners

A musical duo has pledged to donate all of its earnings from busking this Saturday to one of Cork’s best-known charities.

Korey Power from Farranree and Whitechurch man Dylan Brickley are well known for sharing their musical talents on the streets of Cork.

They said the people of Cork have always been extremely supportive of them and described this fundraiser as a way of giving back.

The musicians will start their performance at midday before presenting Volunteer Coordinator Caitríona Twomey with the proceeds at Cork Penny Dinners on Little Hanover Street.

Dylan expressed his excitement ahead of Saturday’s event.

“Our music has been doing very well,” he said.

“We’ve been getting a lot of support on Tiktok and we wanted to do something to give back.

"We visited Caitríona in Penny Dinners before.

"It really opened our eyes and made us realise we can’t take anything for granted.

"Everyone knows and loves the charity so we thought they were the perfect people to donate to.”

Dylan also spoke of their love for busking.

“We love busking because it gives you a chance to interact with people.

"When you start gathering crowds it gives you hope that maybe you can go somewhere with the music.

"I know that if the weather is good we can make a lot for the charity. However, we know that whatever we make we will be happy with and grateful for.”

A graduate of marketing in the College of Commerce, Dylan is no stranger to Cork Penny Dinners.

Back in 2017, he recorded a song called ‘Homeless’ to raise funds for the organisation.

The music video was shot by Aaron Wiley and stars Conor Flynn, who both hail from Cork.

Dylan is also well known for performing for musician Paolo Nutini while busking in Cardiff.

The encounter was captured on social media.

Music lovers can follow the duo’s progress on Tiktok at https://www.tiktok.com/@dylanbrickleymusictarget="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> and www.tiktok.com/@koreypower