Wed, 01 Dec, 2021 - 12:47

Another juror fails to turn up for Cork murder trial; Proceedings adjourned to tomorrow

Another juror fails to turn up for Cork murder trial; Proceedings adjourned to tomorrow

Helen Jones, 54, of 27 Cahergal Avenue, Mayfield, Cork, pleaded not guilty to the charge of murdering Paul Jones – her 52-year-old brother at his home - on September 4 2019 at 108 Bandon Road, Cork.

Liam Heylin

Another juror in the Cork murder trial failed appear at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork today.

On Monday at the commencement of the second week of the trial one man on the jury did not turn up and it was agreed that the trial would proceed with eleven jurors.

Today one of the men on the jury failed to appear.

It is possible for a trial by judge and jury to continue with no fewer than ten jurors.

However, no final decision has yet been made on what will happen now.

Mr Justice Michael McGrath addressed the four women and six men on the jury today, “Good morning ladies and gentlemen. 

"Another issue has arisen with a juror. What I propose is to adjourn until tomorrow to allow for some further enquiries to be made.

“Again you are not to conduct any independent enquiries about the case.

“Any concerns you have (in relation to health issues) it is open to you to contact your GP and the HSE. I will adjourn until 10.30 in the morning.” 

The trial of Helen Jones and Keith O’Hara for the murder of Paul Jones at his home in Bandon Road, Cork, over two years ago was to resume today.

Keith O'Hara.
Keith O'Hara.

Helen Jones, 54, of 27 Cahergal Avenue, Mayfield, Cork, pleaded not guilty to the charge of murdering Paul Jones – her 52-year-old brother at his home - on September 4 2019 at 108 Bandon Road, Cork.

Her co-accused Keith O’Hara, 43, also of 27 Cahergal Avenue, also pleaded not guilty to the same murder charge.

Each defendant is additionally charged with a different count related to alleged trespass at the same time and place. Helen Jones is charged with trespass to cause serious harm while carrying a knife. Keith O’Hara is charged with trespassing to commit serious harm. The defendants also pleaded not guilty to these charges.

More in this section

Coronavirus - Thu Jan 28, 2021 Breaking: First case of Omicron Covid variant identified in Ireland
European karate champion jailed for 'degrading' sexual assaults on busy Cork street European karate champion jailed for 'degrading' sexual assaults on busy Cork street
Road warning issued as risk of hail and sleet forecasted  Road warning issued as risk of hail and sleet forecasted 
cork court
'It impacts so much on your life': Cork victim speaks out after man who attacked her is jailed 

'It impacts so much on your life': Cork victim speaks out after man who attacked her is jailed 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more